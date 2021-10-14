Here's why Crawley is one of the luckiest towns in the UK

New research by MrQ has revealed when it comes to winning money, Crawley is the seventh most lucky town in the country.

Crawley has 14.3 winners per 100,000 people, making it officially the second luckiest place in the South East, behind Aylesbury in fifth.

Taking the top spot as the luckiest place in the UK is the town of Wigan. With as many as 19 big winners in a town of just 89,000 people, Wigan has the highest number of lucky winners per person ahead of Doncaster and Bolton.

Crawley has been ranked as one of the UK's top 10 luckiest towns. Picture by Steve Robards

MrQ analysed its' internal data to reveal where the most wins of £1,000+ happen in the UK. They then measured this against the local population to find the win rate per 100,000.