Here's why The Glam Salon will Wear it Pink during Breast Cancer Awareness Month - and here is how you can take part

What is wear it pink?

Wear it pink is one of the UK’s biggest fundraising events. Each year thousands of people across the UK wear pink and fundraise for Breast Cancer Now. 2021 is its 20th year, with over £36 million raised since 2002.

Why wear it pink?

Jasmine and her team from The Glam Salon

Since March 2020, the doors to hundreds of Breast Cancer Now’s community support events have had to close and researchers were kept out of their labs for 100 days or more. It’s taken away vital lifelines from people that need them, and their research is at risk of slowing.

Jasmine, from The Glam Salon, said: “We are really looking forward to our wear it pink event and hope to raise lots of money for Breast Cancer Now’s life-changing support and research.”

“Throughout the month of October, we are offering FREE nail paints to anyone who would like to support this amazing charity. No appointment is necessary, just turn up and make a small donation of your choice. We are also holding a raffle including lots of amazing prizes from local small businesses including The Glam Salon, Wilkshires Car Cleaning, Prezzo, Beauty & Wellbeing Vale, Haynes florist and lots more. Tickets £2 or £5 a strip.

"The Glam salon Crawley are also donating £1 from every treatment this month to contribute to the Breast Cancer Now charity.”

“Breast Cancer is very close to our hearts as we lost our mother/grandmother to Breast Cancer in 2002, as well as having lots of friends and clients diagnosed with the disease”

Summer Kendrick, wear it pink manager at Breast Cancer Now, said: ““We want to send a heartfelt thank-you to The Glam Salon Limited for holding a wear it pink event and for their vital support during these unprecedented times.

"The coronavirus pandemic has had a huge impact on Breast Cancer Now’s ability to deliver the progress and support that people affected by breast cancer rely on us for now more than ever.

“Breast cancer hasn’t stopped for the pandemic. Over the past year people have been diagnosed with the disease at a time when everything from treatment to screenings have been disrupted, making the support that we provide, and the hope our research generates, a vital lifeline.

“That’s why we’ve only become more determined to make sure we’re there to support people when they need us. And more determined to make the breakthroughs in research that will continue to drive forward progress. People affected by breast cancer need us – and they need you too.

“It’s never been more important to wear it pink on Friday 21 October.”

However, if you wear it pink this October, you can help to make sure that Breast Cancer Now’s life-saving research and life-changing care continues. From pulling on something pink at home, to raising money with a pink event, your support will mean we can continue to be here for anyone affected by breast cancer.

How to take part

If there ever was a time to put on that pink top, proudly drape that pink feather boa around your neck or pull up those pink socks, it’s now!