Horley Branch of the Royal British Legion commemorate their 100th anniversary with service and celebration meal

Branch Chairman Bob Jenning reminded those present that the British Legion was established in 1921 by Sir Tom Lister supported by Earl Haig to support ex-servicemen and women in the years after WW1 along with their dependants and the dependants of the many fallen.

Branch President recited the Exhortation before after the playing of Sunset before the silence and laying of the Commemorative wreath, ending with the Kohima Epitaph. Town Mayoress Cllr Samantha Marshall and Cllr James Baker were also present.

Horley Branch of the Royal British Legion gathered at the Memorial Ground on Sunday 26th September to commemorate their 100th anniversary

Members and supporters then adjourned to the nearby Air Balloon for a 3-course meal with special 100th celebration gateau made by organiser Peter von Straek. Profits from the evening which included a raffle with many happy winners will go towards the work of the Branch.