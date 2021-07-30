Horley care home hosts community garden party for the return of live music

The home invited local group Horley Active Retirement for an afternoon of High Tea and fizz.

They have not been able to meet for the last year so the home wanted to give them an afternoon to remember.

Jodie performed songs from throughout the ages for staff, residents and guests who really enjoyed the show.

There were smiles all round at Wykeham House care homeas live entertainers were allowed to perform in the garden once again

Julia Christodoulides, general manager at Wykeham House, said: "It is great to be able to open up our gardens again and have some live entertainment for our residents.

"We have really missed being able to welcome performers into our home during lockdown, although we’ve had lots of virtual concerts, quizzes and talks.

"It’s lovely to be able to host events in the garden again now that lockdown is easing and the weather is warmer.”

Marilyn, a resident at Wykeham House, added: “Staff here have been brilliant throughout lockdown putting on all kind of different events to keep everyone entertained, we are always very well looked after.

"It is lovely to have some live entertainment again and get to have guests join us for a dance too.

The home's varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Wykeham House are welcoming new residents into their homes to ensure that they are there for those that need care and support.

They are making their homes as safe as possible and will ensure that all new residents and staff are vaccinated before moving in or working in their homes.

