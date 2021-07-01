Horley care home hosts high tea with the mayor

The visit took place to welcome everyone in the community back into the lovely gardens of the home and to thank all the care staff for their continued hard work and commitment throughout the last 18 months.

On the day guests were treated to tasty sandwiches, scones, cakes fizz and Pimms all served by the homes head chef Robert and his team.

Residents and guests of the home also had the chance to chat with Mayor Cllr Samantha Marshall, who stopped to talk to residents and the staff over the afternoon tea and fabulous entertainment put on by the home.

Wykeham House, in Horley, recently welcomed Cllr Samantha Marshall, the newly appointed Cllr and Mayor of Horley, for a garden party and afternoon tea with residents and guests of the home. Pictures courtesy of Barchester Healthcare Ltd

Julia Christodoulides, general manager at Wykeham House, said: “It was lovely having the Mayor in to join us for our High Tea in the garden.

"We wanted to honour our staff and also members of the local community that have kept us all going during the pandemic.

"We thought this was a fitting tribute to host a garden party. Having Samantha here was a huge honour.”

Wykeham House are making their homes as safe as possible and will ensure that all new residents and staff are vaccinated before moving in or working in our homes.

The Wykeham House team with Cllr Samantha Marshall (left)

Please give them a call on 01293 823835 if you are looking for care or need any further help.

Wykeham House is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.

Wykeham House provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.