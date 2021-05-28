Horley care home residents enjoy live floristry masterclass

Blooming Haus started with a small pop-up shop in Chelsea. They have since blossomed spectacularly on to the floristry scene as ‘floral engineers’, carving themselves an outstanding reputation as one of the UK’s most innovative floral design studios.

The company is the vision of master florist, Michal Kowalski and his business partner, Michael Dariane.

The pair bring a completely fresh approach to floristry and their ambition to push the boundaries of traditional floristry has laid the foundations of Blooming Haus’ success to date.

Residents at Wyekham House enjoyed a masterclass in floristry from Blooming Haus. Picture courtesy of Barchester Heathcare Ltd

Residents and staff were invited to gather together flowers and foliage chosen by themselves and follow Michal’s demonstration to create their own displays.

Residents’ arrangements will be entered into a Facebook competition judged by Michal and Michael to win Love2Shop vouchers.

Michal Kowalski, master florist from Blooming Haus said; “The care sector has endured such a tough time of late, residents unable to see their loved ones, and carers working extremely hard.

"So we leapt at the chance when Barchester approached us to stage a zoom flower arranging class.

"It’s a great opportunity for Blooming Haus to give something back, and we hope we provided some light recreational relief to the residents and care workers.

"Besides shop bought flowers, we encouraged participants to use materials and foliage from the garden.

"We take a lot of our inspiration from nature and like nothing more than foraging around woodlands on a Sunday afternoon, we believe it assists us with the floral artistry we create.”

Lucy Tomlinson, resident experience manager for Barchester Healthcare, added: “We have been using technology to keep our residents and patients connected with their loved ones as well as offer virtual events, entertainment and activities throughout the pandemic.

"We are excited to work with our amazing partners like Blooming Haus to bring a wide range of fantastic experiences into our homes for all to enjoy.

"It was brilliant to see the residents all enjoying themselves creating beautiful arrangements, the demonstration was so well received.

“Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active and socially connected, providing a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities."

General manager, Julia Christodoulides, said: “This was a virtual flower arranging demonstration with a difference, it was wonderful that our residents were able to follow along and create their own floral displays using flowers from our own garden and the local wholesalers T Haynes in Pease Pottage.

"It was a really enjoyable afternoon, we’re so grateful to Michal and Michael from Blooming Haus for this experience.”

Wykeham House is welcoming new residents into their homes to ensure that they are there for those that need care and support.

Wykeham House is making their homes as safe as possible and will ensure that all new residents and staff are vaccinated before moving in or working in our homes.

Please give Wykeham House a call on 01293 823835 if you are looking for care or need any further help.

Wykeham House is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Wykeham House provides nursing care, residential care, respite care.