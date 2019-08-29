Horley care home staff celebrate new CQC ‘outstanding’ rating

A Horley care home has been rated ‘outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission.

Gracewell of Horley Park is the third Gracewell home to achieve this excellent rating, which only 2% of care homes across the UK receive.

The rating was awarded following a comprehensive inspection in May 2019 and is a significant achievement, making Gracewell of Horley Park one of the country’s top care homes.

Simona Varga-Pali, general manager at Gracewell of Horley Park, said: “We are delighted to have received an ‘Outstanding’ rating from the CQC in what is a huge achievement for the entire care team.

“This is recognition of the dedication our team members show every single day and we look forward to maintaining this hard work as we move forward.”

In the report, CQC inspectors praised Gracewell of Horley Park for its “outstanding model of care and support” and for being a service which is “inclusive, educational and empowering.”

The CQC also highlighted that “people received outstandingly high-quality care that met and exceeded their needs, and improved their wellbeing, independence and happiness,” from “dedicated and enthusiastic staff.”

Gracewell of Horley Park was also rated ‘Outstanding’ in the key categories of providing an effective service and a responsive service.

The effectiveness of care included food of an “exceptional standard,” served alongside “innovative and skilful techniques… to maximise the appetite and enjoyment of eating for people.”

The environment of the home was also praised, with care provided in a service which inspectors said was “warm, light and had a welcoming atmosphere.”

Fiona White, director of operations at Gracewell of Horley Park, said: “We are so proud of every individual at Gracewell of Horley Park who has made this rating possible.

“We put residents at the heart of everything we do to ensure they receive the exceptional care they deserve, and we will only continue to prioritise this as we uphold our high standards.”

Resident, Monica Philpot, said: “Staff here are all so wonderful. You can ask anyone for anything and it is never a problem.”