Horley community rally round following dad’s shock stage four cancer diagnosis

A 37-year-old dad’s shock stage four cancer diagnosis has prompted more than £10,000 to be raised for his bucket list.

Before the diagnosis, Dean Govier from Lingfield had raised an incredible amount of money for charity through events and running a number of half marathons and marathons, including the London Marathon in 2018 in aid of Children with Cancer.

He said: “I have run 47 marathons for Cancer Research and then I go and get cancer myself.

“Asking for help as a man is quite tough.

“[The campaign] means more than they will ever know.

“It’s not even the money, although longer term I’m sure the money will come in handy.”

Horley recruitment company Barrington James is helping raise money for the former employee.

Dean added: “I went into Barrington James last week. I probably met 20 new people. It’s the fact that some random person texted me to say good luck. It means more than they will ever know.”

Loti Jackson, from Barrington James said: “If it was going to happen to anyone it really should not have been him.

“All the work he’s done for charities, especially cancer charities.

“For most of us it’s just a way of coping because it’s hit us so out of the blue.

“You’re just so powerless so to be able to give him that time with his kids. That’s kind of us doing our bit.”

Dean, who runs photography studio Vier Studio, has undergone two surgeries, one to remove the tumour on his brain and the second to install a portacath, ready for chemotherapy.

He starts radiotherapy next week and chemotherapy the week after.

He added: “I was diagnosed with primary bowel cancer about four weeks ago.

“I’ve not had the typical side effects. I don’t feel ill.”

The first time Dean realised something was wrong was when he lost his speech about a month ago and felt extremely tired, which he put down to work, before visiting accident and emergency.

He said: “I feel too young to be going through it. I know that cancer comes after everyone.

“But I just feel like I have got two daughters, work’s going really well. There’s never a good time to have really bad news.”

Barrington James has planned several events to help support Dean.

The firm held a ‘rascal shirt’ day on Friday and will hold a band night at The Tavern in Horley, a sponsored park run and is selling Dean’s Champions merchandise.

Other fundraisers have been set up by people to help support Dean and his family, receiving more than 400 donations.

Dean added: “We have got a JustGiving page which is anonymous. That’s raised £2,000 which is a massive help.

“Then we have got another crowd funding page which has just hit £12,000.

“It’s a lovely feeling. Having that support network for my wife and kids does mean a lot.

“[The money] is basically a bucket list.”

Dean said he is making every moment count. “Between now and November [when Dean has a family holiday booked] I’m going to squeeze in as many good things as I can.

“December of this year, that’s my first goal. I’m not a quitter.”

To donate or get involved see www.facebook.com/deanschampions/ and deanschampions.bigcartel.com/ or contact Loti Jackson on ljackson@barringtonjames.com or 01293 300805