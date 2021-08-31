Horley neighbours celebrate People's Postcode Lottery win

Horley is no stranger to winning with the lottery, as over £7.2 million has been won by 1,234 players in the area, this year alone.

The Surrey postcode, RH6 8SN, was announced as a winner with the lottery on Monday August 30. The lucky pair on Tower Close took home an incredible £30,000 each.

The two winners both chose to remain anonymous.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier

Over £4 million has been won by Horley residents in March and the town celebrated again in May with £3.1 million being shared by 853 neighbours.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well-wishes to the winners. She said: “I’m over the moon for our lucky winners in Horley! A massive congratulations and I hope they celebrate tonight and enjoy spending the cash.

“Wow, what a lucky town with over 1,230 players winning from £1,588 up to a staggering £375,805.”

Everyday throughout the August draws one postcode will be announced as a £30,000 prize winner. All the players in the postcode will win £30,000 for every ticket they hold.

People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners every day. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

A minimum of 33 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped raise over £750 million to date for thousands of good causes across Britain and internationally.

This draw was promoted on behalf of Postcode Animal Trust. Through regular grant funding, the trust supports charities and good causes whose purpose is to educate, support and promote animal welfare and conservation, and demonstrate the enjoyment that animals bring to people's lives Funded charities include PDSA, Dogs Trust and Cats Protection.