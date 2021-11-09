Horley shops ready for Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday - picture special

Here are a few of the shops that have decorated in readiness. Wednesday (November 10) at 11am there is a short re-dedication of the Memorial Gardens, following the planting of 1,400 reclaimed poppies in the grass. All are welcome to attend.

In the High Street, there are more than 7,000 poppies hanging above the precinct all from poppy wreaths which would have gone to landfill.

Nearly 400 reclaimed wreaths that would have gone to landfill have been restored and dedicated to a serviceman named on the War Memorial or private dedications.

People buy them to hang on their front doors to show their respect. In 2 yrs these wreaths have raised over £4,600 for the Poppy Appeal.

Thursday, November 11, Armistice Day there is a short ceremony on the precinct at 11am for the silence and everyone is welcome to attend.

Sunday, November 14, is Remembrance Sunday and there will be a parade leaving the Town Centre to the Memorial Gardens which attracts over 700 people. All are welcome and return to the Town Centre for light refreshments.

