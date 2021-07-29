Horley volunteer scales The O2 for charity

On Thursday, July 22, Matt Leadbeater and his key worker Christine Davey took part in the 'Up at The O2' challenge in aid of Active Prospects.

The pair climbed over the arena in 30 degree heat and, in doing so, completed a long-time ambition for Matt.

The day was a double celebration as Matt has been shortlisted as Volunteer of the Year in the Third Sector Awards 2021. He is one of five people shortlisted for the highly-coveted national award.

Matt said: “I've always wanted to do it (walk over the 02).

"My ambition was to do it one day and it was all going to be planned, and then Covid stopped me doing it.

"I think another thing is determination that I can do it, and I want to do it, and I just can’t wait!

"Plus, I’ve been with Active Prospects for 15 years, and I want to give something back to them, for their help and support.”

Matt is a young man with learning disabilities who Active Prospects provide care for. He has never let his learning disability stand in his way and he is passionate about fundraising.

Before the onset of the Covid pandemic, Matt had raised around £11,000 for Children in Need.

Over the last year he has started volunteering for Active Prospects, after one of his support workers shared his passion for fundraising with the director of business development. He has already shown great initiative, knowledge, and skills.

Matt added: “We want as many people to sponsor us, to raise as much money for Active Prospects as they can and hopefully as much money as we can, to help more people with learning disabilities and autism to lead aspiring lives.

"We hope that, with more donations, we can then help more people.”

His fundraising efforts have been shared on Active Prospects' social media channels and he has received great support.