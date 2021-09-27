Horley woman has hair shaved for charity in honour of her brother who died from cancer - watch the video here

Tracy McBride and friend Rosalyn Flack were shaved in honour of Tracy's brother Paul, who died from cancer in 2019 aged 42.

Air Balloon manager Sarah Gibson did the honours and you can watch the video above.

Tracy McBride has her hair shaved by Air Balloon manager Sarah Gibson

Tracy, 45, said: "I have it shaved in 2019 just before Paul died and I wanted to do it again because I want to help others get treatment."