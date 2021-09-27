Horley woman has hair shaved for charity in honour of her brother who died from cancer - watch the video here
A woman from Horley and her friend had their hair shaved on Saturday to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Tracy McBride and friend Rosalyn Flack were shaved in honour of Tracy's brother Paul, who died from cancer in 2019 aged 42.
Air Balloon manager Sarah Gibson did the honours and you can watch the video above.
Read More
Tracy, 45, said: "I have it shaved in 2019 just before Paul died and I wanted to do it again because I want to help others get treatment."
Tracy and Rosalyn, 50, both from Horley, had raised £200 so far for Macmillan. They asked other customers to donate at the Air Balloon on Saturday afternoon.