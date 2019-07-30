Horley youngsters sign up for neighbourhood warden scheme

A group of Horley children have signed up to become ‘Junior Neighbourhood Wardens’ in a bid to improve their community.

The nine and ten-year-olds from Horley are working with Redhill based Raven Housing Trust on the initiative.

Conrad Roskell of Raven, which manages around 7,000 homes in Surrey and Sussex, said the youngsters would be learning about health and safety, community investment and crime during their six-week scheme.

He said: “I worked with Manorfield School in Horley to recruit the nine children, who are all very enthusiastic help. The scheme gives children a taste of what we do every day to make communities better places to live.

“Our Neighbourhood Wardens will be involved in running the sessions and during the course the children will find out more about community issues, do a walkabout with the Joint Enforcement Team, which is a collaboration between Surrey Police and other local authorities to help agencies work more efficiently, and visit Reigate fire station.

“We have just had Anti Social Behaviour Week so we held an event with the Neighbourhood Police Team and on the final week the children will be working at a sheltered scheme, making hanging baskets for the elderly, and parents will be invited to a certificate presentation.

“We hope the initiative demonstrates to our customers and the wider community that we are working alongside the police, local authorities and other partners to address the issues of youth crime and we hope the Junior Neighbourhood Wardens will carry on their work after the course has finished.”