Horley youth ambassador for child bereavement charity

A youth ambassador for a child bereavement charity has met with the head of Sussex Freemasons after it was announced that the Masonic Charitable Foundation would donate a £15,000 grant to the support service.

‘Young Ambassador’ Molly Humphreys, along with fellow youth ambassador Hannah Romaine, met with the head of the Sussex Freemasons, Christopher Moore, and his wife Veronica to talk to them about the support they received from Jigsaw (South East). The two girls, who are aged 18, both lost their fathers when they were aged eight and nine respectively.

During the meeting, they also discussed how the grant the charity is receiving from The Masonic Charitable Foundation will help children and young people across Surrey and Sussex who have lost or are facing the loss of a loved one.

The funding will be paid over three years to Jigsaw (South East), helping the charity to continue its work supporting the one in 20 bereaved children and young people in the county. The grant from Sussex Freemasons comes through the Masonic Charitable Foundation.

Carolyn Steer, business development manager at Jigsaw (South East), said: “We’re most grateful to Sussex Freemasons for their generous grant. We’re a small charity and are reliant on fundraising, donations and grants. These ensure we continue to deliver vital services to help children and young people during a devastating and vulnerable period in their lives.”

Christopher Moore, head of Freemasons in Sussex, said: “An important part of what we do as Sussex Freemasons is supporting our Sussex communities. We’re very pleased to be able to help Jigsaw (South East), who do such an outstanding job supporting some of the youngest and most vulnerable members of our community when they need it.”

In West Sussex alone, an estimated 450 children a year have at least one of their parents die. Jigsaw (South East), which operates across Surrey and parts of West Sussex, offers a bereavement support service. The charity’s Grief Project delivers a six week support group for families, and its Preparing for Loss Project provides one-to-one support for children and young people when a loved one is terminally ill, at the time of the bereavement, and in the days and months following the death.