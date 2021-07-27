The challenges that people face up and down the country have been felt even more acutely over the last year, as the pandemic has had a profound impact on the nation’s mental health. Samaritans’ volunteers have provided emotional support more than 2.3 million times since social distancing restrictions began. More than one in five of these calls for help have been about coronavirus with people feeling concerned about mental health and illness, family relationships, finance and unemployment, and loneliness and isolation.

With restrictions lifting and continued change, many people may find returning to everyday life more challenging than others.

Horsham and Crawley Samaritans is running a roadshow event to raise awareness of local support services, aiming to remind the public that whatever they’re facing, Samaritans volunteers are there to listen and available 24/7. (photo: Chris O’Donovan Samaritans)

To help, volunteers from Horsham and Crawley Samaritans will be at Queen’s Square in Crawley town centre between 10am and 4pm to talk to locals about their services and provide emotional support to anyone who may need it.

The volunteers will be joined by Citizens Advice West Sussex and Crawley Open House.

Councillor Michael Jones, Cabinet member for Public Protection and Community Engagement, said: “If the lifting of restrictions is making you anxious and you need emotional support, please take advantage of the Samaritans’ Talk to Us campaign, either by talking to volunteers in Queens Square on Saturday 31 July or calling them on 116 123. Samaritans do wonderful work and this roadshow is a great opportunity to speak to someone in person.”

Kevin Hawkes, Director of Horsham and Crawley Samaritans branch said: “The challenges that many people have faced because of the pandemic are continuing and won’t necessarily ease with restrictions lifting.

“At Horsham and Crawley Samaritans, we’re really looking forward to being out within the community and talking to people at the roadshow. We know how powerful listening can be. Listening helps us build relationships, be there for others and it can save lives. It’s so important to reach out for a chat with someone you care about. Whether in person or virtually, it’s just about taking time to really listen to another person which can in turn help them work through what’s on their mind.”

To find out more information about Samaritans, or to make a donation and find out other ways you can support Horsham and Crawley Samaritans please visit https://www.samaritans.org/branches/horsham/ or alternatively you can donate by text. Just text Samsrail to 70085 to donate £5 OR samsrailnoinfo to opt out of any future contact with us to also donate £5

During the pandemic, Samaritans’ helpline has been an important source of meaningful human connection for some callers in the absence of their usual social contact and volunteers have clocked up more than one million hours listening to those struggling to cope during the pandemic.