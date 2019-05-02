Horsham big lottery winner yet to claim prize

The search is on for someone in the Horsham district who has won £10,000 a month for a year but who has yet to claim their prize.

The National Lottery is hunting for the missing winner on the new ‘Set For Life’ draw-based game.

The winner from the draw on 18 April 2019, who matched the five main numbers in the draw, has still to check their ticket and claim their prize.

Players in the Horsham district are being urged to check and double-check their tickets for the chance to set themselves on a path to a never-to-be-forgotten year.

The winning numbers were 3, 6, 16, 24, 29 and the Life Ball was 5.

The ticket-holder has until 15 October 2019 to claim their prize.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

‘Set For Life’ is a new draw-based annuity game from The National Lottery, launched in March 2019, that offers a top prize of £10K a month for 30 years when the five main numbers and the Life Ball are matched.

Players can win £10K a month for a whole year by matching the five main numbers.

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings. Imagine the possibilities, it really could be one amazing year for the lucky winner if only they would come forward.

“We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old ‘Set For Life’ tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding, so that this prize can kickstart one incredible year.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket.

Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk.

Anyone concerned about lost or unchecked tickets have the chance to play online at www.national-lottery.co.uk. Numbers can be entered in advance and lucky winners are notified online if their numbers come up. For further information call 0333 234 4433 or visit www.national-lottery.co.uk.

