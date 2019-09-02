Horsham care home rated ‘inadequate’ - for the third time

A Horsham care home which looks after disabled young adults has been rated ‘inadequate’ by health regulators - for the third time.

Kingsmead Lodge in Crawley Road, Roffey, has been in ‘special measures’ since September 2018. It is one of a number of care homes run by Sussex Health Care which is currently at the centre of a police investigation following the deaths of 13 people at nine of its homes.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission paid visits to Kingsmead Lodge - which looks after people with learning and physical disabilities and autism - in May this year and, in a report just out, again rated it as inadequate.

Inspectors said: “Risks to people were not always assessed, monitored and managed safely. This included risks associated with people’s behaviours.”

They added: “Information about people’s care and treatment was not always made available in the most accessible way for people.

“Medicines were not always managed safely.

“There were not always enough suitably qualified, competent, skilled and experienced staff deployed to meet people’s needs.

“Lessons were not always learned and improvements made when things had gone wrong.”

They added: “People’s needs and choices were not always assessed effectively” and “people were not always receiving respectful or dignified support and staff did not always promote people’s independence.”

“People did not always receive personalised care that was responsive to their individual needs.”

A spokesman for Sussex Health Care said: “We are extremely disappointed with the findings from the Care Quality Commission’s latest report.

“We are committed to delivering the highest quality care and support for all our residents and have taken the findings on board.

“A new manager is in place and is focused on enhancing the service we provide to residents and their families.”