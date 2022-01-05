Horsham indoor ice rink ‘set to stay’

The ice rink replaced the independently-owned bowling alley at The REC off Albion Way at its entrance to Horsham Park which closed in November after 23 years.

And at its opening, the Rec Rink owners said the ice rink would provide festive entertainment while they decided ‘on the best permanent entertainment attraction’ for the area.

But widespread public support has prompted them to extend the ice rink’s future.

Horsham ice rink

A spokesperson said: “The Rec Rink team has decided to continue our venture into March 2022 as a result of the brilliant reception we have received from all of our customers.

“From now on, we will be opening with sessions on Thursdays to Sundays, all the way through until March.”

And, they said, they were making some changes after listening to public feedback.

The spokesperson added: “Our sessions have now all been increased to an hour of skating, and our sessions are now all priced at £10.

Horsham ice rink

“With our regular Quiet Skate sessions, Ice Club, DJ Night and Student Nights, you’ll be spoilt for choice for something to do on weekends in Horsham.”