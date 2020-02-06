Horsham neighbours in postcode lottery win

Five Horsham neighbours are celebrating today after winning the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The neighbours each netted a £1,000 windfall when their postcode - RH13 8JG - was announced as a daily prize winner.

Horsham neighbours have won a share in the postcode lottery SUS-200602-121342001

Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his well-wishes to the winners, saying: “I’m so pleased for our winners and I hope they go out and treat themselves to something nice with their winnings.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of the postcode lottery which has so far raised more than £500 million for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

The latest draw was promoted by Oxfam which has received over £8.4 million in funding from lottery players. Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can apply for funding now.