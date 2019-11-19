Horsham neighbours scoop postcode lottery prize

A group of Horsham neighbours are celebrating after scooping a cash prize on the postcode lottery.

Six Littlehaven Lane residents each won a £1,000 windfall when RH12 4JF was announced as a ‘Daily Prize winner’ with the People’s Postcode Lottery today.

Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his congratulations to the winners and said: “This is such a great surprise for our players in Horsham. I’m so happy for them and I hope they enjoy their winnings.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £486 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by Friends of the Earth, which has received over £7.2 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

