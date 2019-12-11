Horsham pub ‘to reopen in the new year’

A Horsham pub which closed in August is set to reopen in the new year.

The Star Inn in Crawley Road, Roffey, was originally shut by owners Ei Publican Partnerships for ‘essential works.’

The Star Inn in Crawley Road, Roffey SUS-191112-114505001

But the owners this week sought to reassure people that the closure remained temporary and that the pub would reopen with a ‘new look.’

A spokesman said:“The Star Inn, Roffey, will remain closed for the foreseeable future, however, we would like to reassure customers that we plan on reopening the site in the New Year with a new look, and are committed to it remaining a thriving pub at the heart of the local community.”