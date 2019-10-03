Horsham railway staff put little lost duck on the right track for home

A lost little duck gave railway staff the runaround when he was spotted sitting in a puddle outside their Horsham offices.

Worried staff at Govia Thameslink Railway thought the duck might be poorly when they found him in their car park at Chipman House in Nightingale Road yesterday.

Horsham railway staff helped Mac to get on the right track for home. Photo: Govia Thameslink Railway. SUS-190310-124617001

They sprang into action to help the bird which they quickly dubbed Mac the Mallard.

Jackie Jones, operations manager at Horsham Traincrew Depot, said: “I sent one of my drivers - Andy McConnon - to see if it would move or fly.

“He went outside with a golf club in case it bit him, and gently tried to move the duck.

“The duck did walk about and moved its wings but it didn’t seem to be able to fly, so I was worried that it may get hurt by a car or starve.”

Mac has a ticket to ride ... in a cardboard box. Photo: Govia Thameslink Railway SUS-190310-124627001

Jackie called the RSPCA while Andy kept an eye on Mac.

“Andy fed him some bread and Mac seemed to be OK. He just looked a bit lost and cold and went under a car for cover,” said Jackie.

When RSPCA experts arrived they had to chase Mac around the car park to catch him and check his health - and it was a clean bill for Mac.

He was transported to a nearby park.