Horsham’s first Spanish festival in pictures

Sunday’s first Horsham Spanish Festival, Feria de Horsham, played out to an enthusiastic audience who packed the town and enjoyed exciting displays of Spanish music, dancing and street food in the town’s Carfax from noon to the early evening.
Organised by Horsham District Council with a new partner, Feria de Londres, the show came down from London’s South Bank and really captured the spirit of the spring Spanish festivals. Throughout the day various styles of hugely impressive Spanish dance and music were enjoyed across both bandstand and ‘amphitheatre stages’ with many colourful costumes and audience participation were very much in evidence.
Horsham Spanish Festival, Feria de Horsham. Photos by Toby Phillips - tobyphillipsphotography.co.uk