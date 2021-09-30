Horsham schoolboy, 14, found dead
Sussex Police have confirmed that a 14-year-old Horsham schoolboy has been found dead at West Grinstead.
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 12:57 pm
A spokesman said officers were called to an address in the village at around 5.40pm on Monday (september 27) following concerns when the boy went missing.
Police said: “Emergency services attended and after a short search he was found.
“Despite the work of officers and paramedics he was sadly declared deceased at the scene.
“The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious at this stage and an investigation has been started which will include assistance from other agencies.”