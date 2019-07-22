Hospice heart sculpture trail passes £100,000 mark

St Catherine’s Hospice HeART to Heart trail has already raised more than £100,000 for the local charity.

The milestone is thanks to the generosity of 26 local businesses that have each sponsored a heart on the community trail.

Freeman Brothers support the trail

The 26 hearts, which form a trail across Crawley, Horsham, East Grinstead and Reigate, have already begun to wow the public.

Read more: St Catherine's Hospice's HeART to Heart trail wows local community

Each heart is individually designed by a local artist who has their own reason for supporting the trail. Some hearts have been designed by hospice staff whilst others are inspired by an artist’s personal experience of St Catherine’s care. As people go around the trail they’ll discover the moving stories behind each heart and its design.

The hearts are on display in places as varied as church rose gardens, Reigate Hill, shopping centres, train stations and parks. Trail maps, available from St Catherine’s Hospice charity shops, and a free mobile app, are helping people to find the hearts and unlock exclusive rewards as they go.

As well as the trail, there are also free, family friendly activities for people to get involved in. Activities include an origami station in Swan Walk, Horsham. Plus a range of activities in a special HeART to Heart hub on the upper floor of the County Mall Shopping Centre in Crawley.

Staff from headline sponsors Thakeham with their heart

Alongside the main trail, a trail of 11 smaller wire hearts, designed by local children, are also on display in community venues.

Following the end of the 10 week trail, St Catherine’s will host an exclusive auction where people will have the chance to make a heart theirs forever. This will raise additional, vital funds for the hospice.

Hannah Liles, event project’s fundraiser at St Catherine’s, said: “It’s been incredible to see the public reaction to our HeART to Heart trail. And we’re thrilled that everyone can now enjoy the stunning hearts that our artists have been creating in secret for months. It’s also been fantastic to work alongside so many local businesses. And we’re incredibly grateful for their support. The trail couldn’t have happened without them.

At the moment St Catherine’s can only care for one in three terminally ill people in our community. But the money our supporters have raised as part of the heart trail means that in the future, more local people will be able to have expert hospice care.”

For more details about HeART to Heart, and to make a donation in appreciation of the stunning hearts, visit: www.stch.org.uk/hearttoheart



