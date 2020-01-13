Hotel near Horsham could be knocked down to make way for flats

An historic hotel on the edge of Horsham - originally built in 1928 for the then chairman of Harrods - could be demolished to make way for flats.

A Swiss investment company is seeking planning approval from Horsham District Council to knock down Cisswood House Hotel in Lower Beeding.

Cisswood Hous Hotel could be demolished

Two previous planning applications to build flats in grounds behind the independently-run hotel have been turned down by the council.

But now a new planning application has been lodged to demolish the hotel - well known as a local wedding venue - and other buildings on the site for the development of 50 new flats.

Architects acting for the owners say; “Having failed in development attempts to assist with reinvestment into the existing hotel, the current use of the site cannot be maintained.”

However, many local residents are opposed to the proposals and have lodged letters of objection with the council.

Many say that the flats would be out of keeping in a countryside setting and there are fears of increased traffic on the A281 which runs alongside the hotel.

There are also concerns about the loss of jobs at the hotel, along with the loss of gym and leisure facilities.

Residents also say that the development is not part of the local neighbourhood plan.

Meanwhile, the hotel itself is still advertising itself as a wedding venue and says its next wedding open day will be on January 26, with another scheduled to be held in June.

A series of music ‘tribute’ nights have been booked throughout the year until November.