How does 4Sight Vision Support help in Crawley and how to get involved
Charity 4Sight Vision Support recently won the prestigious Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.
And after their success they want to spread the word of how they help in Crawley.
I recently sat down with the Chief Executive Officer Kirstie Thomas from the charity which was set up to support people affected by sight loss in West Sussex.
In the interview, we discuss how the charity supports people affected by sight loss and blindness, their recent Queen’s award for voluntary service and how people of Crawley can get involved.
If you would like to know more about how the charity is helping the people of Crawley, watch the full interview today.
To volunteer or donate to 4Sight Vision Support, please email: [email protected] or call: 01243 828555