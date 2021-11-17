How Horley came together to remember the fallen on Remembrance Sunday

The Parade was led by the Band of the Redhill Corps of Drums, followed by a procession of War Veterans, Councillors, Scouts, Army Cadets, Girl Guides & Brownies, local schools and other community groups and organisations marching up Victoria Road from the Royal British Legion Headquarters in Albert Road.

Royal British Legion Branch Chaplain, Reverend Canon Leslie Wells, presided over the service which was very well attended and a meaningful address was given by the President of the Horley Branch of The Royal British Legion and war veteran, David Powell. Poppy wreaths were laid at the Memorial by representatives of the Royal British Legion, local government, cadets, schools and many other community groups.

Crowd Picture of Horley Memorial Gardens

Previously, on Thursday, November 11, the National Two Minutes Silence was observed in the Horley High Street Pedestrian Precinct at 11 o’clock.

Prior to this event, on Wednesday, November 10, the Garden of Remembrance was rededicated by the local Clergy and opened by the Chairman of Horley Town Council, Cllr Samantha Marshall. Pupils from Oakwood School and Manorfield School were also present and placed Remembrance Crosses in the Garden in memory of Horley Branch members who sadly passed away during the year.

Far right: Cllr David Powell RBL Branch President