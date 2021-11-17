How Horley came together to remember the fallen on Remembrance Sunday

The Remembrance Sunday Parade & Service was held at the Memorial  Gardens, Brighton Road when the people of Horley came together to commemorate the  contribution of military and civilian servicemen and women and to all those who suffered or  died in the two World Wars and later conflicts.

By Mark Dunford
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 10:49 am
Updated Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 10:50 am

The Parade was led by the Band of the Redhill Corps of Drums, followed by a procession of War Veterans, Councillors, Scouts, Army Cadets, Girl Guides & Brownies, local schools and other community groups and organisations marching up Victoria Road from the Royal British Legion Headquarters in Albert Road.

Read More

Read More
Horley shops ready for Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday - picture special

Royal British Legion Branch Chaplain, Reverend Canon Leslie Wells, presided over the service which was very well attended and a meaningful address was given by the President of the Horley Branch of The Royal British Legion and war veteran, David Powell. Poppy wreaths were laid at the Memorial by representatives of the Royal British Legion, local government, cadets, schools and many other community groups.

Crowd Picture of Horley Memorial Gardens

Previously, on Thursday, November 11, the National Two Minutes Silence was observed in the Horley High Street Pedestrian Precinct at 11 o’clock.

Prior to this event, on Wednesday, November 10, the Garden of Remembrance was rededicated by the local Clergy and opened by the Chairman of Horley Town Council, Cllr Samantha Marshall. Pupils from Oakwood School and Manorfield School were also present and placed Remembrance Crosses in the Garden in memory of Horley Branch members who sadly passed away during the year.

Far right: Cllr David Powell RBL Branch President
Left to right: Surrey County Council Cllr Andy Lynch, Reigate & Banstead Borough Council Cllr James Baker, Horley Town Council Mayor Cllr Samantha Marshall
Councillors