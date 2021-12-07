'I hope he paid his £5 drop off fee' - Santa stops off at Gatwick Airport to spread some festive cheer
Santa and his helpers have been at Gatwick Airport's North Terminal today (Tuesday, December 7) to spread some festive cheer.
The airport shared pictures on their Facebook and Twitter pages and said: "He may be on the list, but even Santa is checked twice. We've gotta find out if he's naughty or nice!
"Santa and his el'pers are out and about in our North Terminal today handing out activity sheets and festive cheer this happy ho ho holidays."
Steve Youells replied on the Facebook post: "I hope he paid his £5 drop off fee," while Petra Stepankova asked: "Are they around on Sunday? My boys would love to see them!"