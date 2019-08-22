Ifield Community College students go from strength to strength after GCSE results

Students at Ifield Community College continue to go from strength to strength and the hard work has paid off in our GCSE results this year.

The staff have expressed how extremely proud of the success of all of the students who showed the tenacity and dedication to succeed in the reformed qualifications.

Ifield Community College GCSE results day 2019

Amid a swathe of top grade results, Callum Stack was our stand out performer with six grade 9s and two grade 8s along with an A in Further Maths.

Other students with top grades were; Adam Ahmed, Yasmin Apps, Reece Cooper, Maham Imran, David Jones, Ricardo Lima Castanada, Umar Moufeed, Moazzam Muhammad, Nurmahomed Razak and Veronika Sutova.

We are very keen to ensure all students make good progress and all of the following have made at least a grade per qualification higher than is expected nationally; Maeva Rampaly, Ricardo Lima Castenada, Callum Stack, Marisa Berenguer, Amelie Kenvin, Yasmin Apps, Jayzie Besage,Reece Cooper, Kalila Chenaf, Nurmaohamed Razak, Holly Fuller, Veronika Sutova, Carlos, Faith Hemsley, Mia Maxey-Lawrence.

Most of the year eleven students are returning to sixth form.

Ifield Community College GCSE results day 2019

Rob Corbett, headteacher, said: “We look forward to welcoming them back along with others who are joining from other schools.

“Other students are moving to apprenticeships and other institutions locally. We wish them well.”