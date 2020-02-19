Ifield play area now open for outdoor fun

A new playing field in Ifield is now open for youngsters and families to visit and enjoy.

Features a colourful range of new equipment chosen via a public consultation, Ewhurst playing fields play area is the latest play area to be completed in the town.

Installed by Wicksteed Leisure, the revamped play area has also been moved to a new location on the playing fields.

It includes a large multiplay frame with two slides, a trampoline, accessible roundabout, basket swing, toddler swings and play panels.

The entire site has wetpour rubber matting safety surfacing, new wooden fence, a new footpath and new gates.

Crawley councillor Chris Mullins, cabinet member for wellbeing, said: “The new play area looks fantastic and I am delighted it is now ready.

“Play areas are such an important part of our neighbourhoods, they are places for our young residents to enjoy, make friends and be active.”