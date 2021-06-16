In pictures: The world-famous rewilding project near Horsham ‘under threat’ from developers

Sir Charles Burrell and his wife Isabella Tree have seen large increases in wildlife on the Knepp Estate at West Grinstead since they first started a rewilding scheme 20 years ago.

But now developers are proposing to build 3,500 new homes at nearby Buck Barn. Isabella says she fears, if it goes ahead, the development would ‘leave a wildlife island in a sea of housing.’

However, developers Thakeham Homes have pledged to build a £5 million ‘wildlife bidge’ across the A24 which they say ill allow wildlife to move freely within the area.

The lake on the Knepp Estate is also home to a variety of creatures.

Buzzards are among many birds on the Knepp Estate. Last year, white stork chicks hatched at Knepp - the first time they had bred in Britain for the past 600 years.

A pig rootling in scrubland on the Knepp Estate.

Stormy weather over the River Arun floodplain at Knepp.