In pictures: The world-famous rewilding project near Horsham ‘under threat’ from developers
Owners of an estate near Horsham who have pioneered a world-famous rewilding project fear it is under threat from nearby devlopment.
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 4:12 pm
Sir Charles Burrell and his wife Isabella Tree have seen large increases in wildlife on the Knepp Estate at West Grinstead since they first started a rewilding scheme 20 years ago.
But now developers are proposing to build 3,500 new homes at nearby Buck Barn. Isabella says she fears, if it goes ahead, the development would ‘leave a wildlife island in a sea of housing.’
However, developers Thakeham Homes have pledged to build a £5 million ‘wildlife bidge’ across the A24 which they say ill allow wildlife to move freely within the area.
