Inspirational programme to help young people fulfill potential launches in Crawley

An inspirational programme to help young people fulfil their potential was launched for a fourth consecutive year with 120 school students taking part.

The Be the Change event took place at the Arora Hotel in Crawley with five Crawley secondary schools taking part.

The latest programme launched on October 22 and this year saw students from Ifield Community College, Hazelwick School, St Wilfrids Catholic School, Oriel High School and Holy Trinity CofE Secondary School taking part.

The programme has been developed by LoveLocalJobs Foundation and Be the Change co-founder Graham Moore, also of humanutopia, to help 13 and 14 year-olds negotiate the transition from education to employment.

Volunteer business guides from the local business community play a pivotal role throughout the programme, providing guidance, support and advice to the young people.

The list of businesses supporting include PwC, Crawley Borough Council, L3 Harris, NatWest and Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust.

Paul Glyne-Thomas, head of year nine at Hazelwick, said: “I was astonished to see some of my students taking responsibilities for their past behaviour in a room of over 100 people; it was also amazing to hear a few of our students finding their voices for the first time. A great day.”

Trudy Ward, a business guide from Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We have all, business mentors and students, started a powerful life-affirming journey. This is an opportunity for young people to feel empowered to make changes and reach their potential in life.”

Throughout November and December the students will have one-to-one sessions with business guides, before the next conference on January 16.