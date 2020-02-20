International Women's Day: etc Magazine celebrates 20 inspirational women

International Women’s Day takes place on March 8, it is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.
We have decided this year to celebrate the amazing women we have in our county. We could have easily done more than 20 women but felt 20 in 2020 had a great feel to it.
The women we have featured come from a range of professions from rugby players to fund raisers and business owners. Some you may have heard of, whereas others are rising stars in their field.
We also hope you like the cover. What better way to celebrate the amazing work these women do than to dedicate our cover to them.
