Investors tour Crawley in search of business opportunities

Investors spent a day touring Crawley to learn about its businesses and development opportunities.

Natalie Brahma-Pearl, chief executive of Crawley Borough Council, told them the town was ‘punching well above its economic weight.’

She added: “We have the second highest number of commuters coming to work here, outside of London.

“Crawley is also set to be a resilient UK town despite Brexit outcomes.

“The potential and opportunity are definitely here.

“We are a town that is growing, a town that is going to keep growing and Crawley is certainly open for conversation about business development.”

The visitors learned that 25 per cent of economic output in West Sussex is generated by Crawley, despite the borough occupying just two per cent of the land.

Crawley is home to many big companies including Virgin Atlantic, Elekta, Varian, Thales, and Boeing.

The Manor Royal Business District has 600 businesses and provides 30,000 jobs.

Steve Sawyer, executive director of Manor Royal BID, said: “‘Logistics and distribution, professional services, leading global suppliers, dynamic local entrepreneurs and manufacturers of life-saving healthcare products, alongside key players in the aerospace world and numerous others - they are all here.”

Alison Addy, Gatwick Airport head of community engagement, added: “With unrivalled road and rail connections, Gatwick connects businesses in Crawley with the rest of the UK, and the world.”

Lynn Hainge, Crawley Borough Council economic regeneration manager, said: “Compared to the national situation, Crawley has fared well in the retail arena with retailers choosing to relocate and invest in the area.

“This means we have quality brands setting up new stores and ensuring they are still here; we have been able to accommodate the space.”

She spoke about work which has been carried out to regenerate Queens Square.

She said: “We wanted to design and deliver a dwell space for residents and to add to the shoppers’ experience.

“This scheme is just one of many that has been incredibly successful, and we are pleased to say that £3.2 million of public sector funding has resulted in more than £30 million of private investment in the surrounding properties.”