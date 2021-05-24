'It’s about making people aware of the human rights violations, the lack of freedom and movement in Palestine' - demonstration held in Crawley in pictures

The demonstration, attended by MP Henry Smith and Crawley Borough Council leader Peter Lamb, was organised by Parveen Khan from the Sudhan Welfare Society

Parveen said: “It was important to have the demonstration in Crawley in solidarity with the people of Gaza, especially the children who are suffering every day. It’s about making people aware of the human rights violations, the lack of freedom and movement in Palestine.

"As the occupation in Gaza continues, hundreds of people across the community of Crawley came together to show their solidarity with Palestine.

"As we marched through Crawley Town Centre, members of the public were joining in on the demonstration and showing their support."

Crawley MP Henry Smith said: "I was pleased to speak at Crawley’s remembrance event for those innocent people, many children, killed in the recent Israeli/Palestinian conflict.

"Local and world leaders must now work for a durable solution that ends the cycle of violence to deliver a sustainable and just peace."

