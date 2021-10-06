Joe Wicks visits Pease Pottage school on book tour

Joe Wicks visits Cottesmore School as part of his book tour.

Joe Wicks visited the Cottesmore School, in Pease Pottage, as part of his school tour for his new children’s picture book The Burpee Bears.

Cottesmore’s pre-prep and prep children enjoyed an energetic Burpee Bear workout, followed by a story animatedly read by Joe, who then welcomed questions from the children.

Principal of pre-prep Lottie Rogerson said: “The children have been incredibly excited about meeting Joe and taking part in the workout.

“We were fortunate enough to have special pre-signed tour editions of Joe’s book for all of the children that attended.

“It’s been fantastic welcoming Joe and his energy to Buchan Hill!”

Joe, also known as The Body Coach, was a hit with children and parents across the nation during the Covid-19 pandemic as he livestreamed PE lessons on YouTube.

He set a Guinness World Record for most viewers for a fitness workout live stream on YouTube after achieving more than 950,000 viewers on March 24, 2020 for his second live stream.