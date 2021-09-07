John Lydon gives heartfelt GMB interview about wife prior to tomorrow's visit to Crawley

Singer and songwriter, John Lydon, gave a heartfelt interview about his wife’s dementia on national television this morning (Tuesday, September 7) ahead of his visit to Crawley tomorrow

The Sex Pistols star spoke to Good Morning Britain (GMB) hosts Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard about his wife Nora Forster’s Alzheimer’s battle, his career and their 45-year marriage.

In the interview, John, 65, who is also known by his stage name, Johnny Rotten, vowed he would not abandon his wife after becoming her full-time carer.

Speaking on GMB, John said: “It’s come on really strong and really quick. You’re asked questions of course by the doctors, ‘When did the symptoms first start?’

“Sometimes her memory is lethal. She can go back 20 years and remember in the greatest detail with complete accuracy. Now that’s fascinating.

“For me it’s a journey I have to travel and I’m not going to abandon her. I can still see her personality, it still exists, it’s just confused on how to exist.”

John is best known as the lead singer of the late-1970s punk band the Sex Pistols, which lasted from 1975 until 1978, and again for various revivals during the 1990s and 2000s.

He is also the lead singer of post-punk band Public Image Ltd (PiL), which he founded and fronted from 1978 until 1993, and again since 2009.