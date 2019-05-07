Join Crawley Clubbercise class to raise cash for St Catherine’s Hospice

A two-hour Crawley charity Clubbercise class will raise money for St Catherine’s Hospice.

It will be held on Tuesday May 28, 7pm - 9pm, at Moka Nightclub.

Crawley charity Clubbercise. Picture: Jo Cooper

A spokesman said: “Clubbercise is a dance fitness class that feels more like a night out than a workout!

“It brings people, of all ages and abilities, together to follow fun, easy dance routines choregraphed to club anthems.

“Music ranges from 90’s classics to the latest chart hits, and rave glow sticks, lasers, UV and disco lights add to the party atmosphere.

“Attendees take the class at their own pace and can take breaks whenever they wish within the two hour session.”

Laura Mitchell, who is organising the Charity Clubbathon, said, “St Catherine’s does really important work supporting local people and their families when it matters most and it relies on donations to fund its expert end of life care. “That’s why events like this are so important for the hospice.

“Clubbercise is such a fun way to lose yourself for an evening and this inclusive event is open to everyone over 18.”

Earlybird tickets cost £10.

After May 14 general admission tickets cost £12.

All ticket prices are a minimum suggested donation. Glowsticks will be provided for free. www.sussexeventtickets.com/stchclubbathon/