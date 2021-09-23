Joiner from Crawley reaches final of Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2021

Lee Turner, 34, has been shortlisted and will join nine other worthy contestants from across the UK and Ireland to go head-to-head to win the coveted title.

With 17 years of experience as a joiner, Lee has been selected after demonstrating a real passion for the trade, showcasing his exceptional skills, drive, and determination to go above and beyond for his customers.

Lee is dedicated to teaching the next generation of tradespeople and has mentored numerous apprentices across a range of trades to get them started in their careers.

Striving for excellence in all aspects of his work, Lee believes strongly in equipping young people with the skills they need to get into a trade, ensuring they have the best knowledge to enter their chosen field.

The standard of the 10 finalists is incredibly high and Lee, who owns LTBuilding, will aim to impress a panel of judges with his examples of excellent workmanship and dedication to the trade during a two-day virtual final event in September.

The winner will be crowned during Screwfix LIVE and will take home the ultimate £20,000 prize bundle comprising of tech, tools, and training.

Lee said: “I’ve worked tirelessly over the years to deliver the highest standard of work to all my customers and this is something I pride myself on.

"To be able to impart my knowledge and expertise on the future generation of tradespeople is very rewarding and also vital to ensuring the stringent standard of excellence is maintained in the future.

"To go on and be crowned the winner of this fantastic competition would be a real honour.”

Simon Jackson, customer and digital director at Screwfix said: “We recognise the importance of supporting our nations tradespeople, and we want to reward them for their hard work and for continually supporting their customers and local communities.

"We have seen many, high quality entrants this year and our top ten finalists have done incredibly well to get this far. I look forward to meeting the finalists as we look to crown one high calibre individual as Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2021.

"I’d like to congratulate Lee for reaching the final and I wish all the finalists the best of luck.”

During the final, Lee will face a panel of industry-leading judges including representatives from the NICEIC, CIPHE, FMB and 2019 winner, Darren McGhee.