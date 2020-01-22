Just over a week left to make a nomination in the Crawley Community Awards

The deadline for nominations for this year's Crawley Community Awards is fast approaching.

To nominate, visit www.crawleycommunityawards.org or email crawleycommunityawards@gmail.com. The deadline is midnight next Friday (January 31).

There are 16 different categories: sports person, sports team, performing arts, education, volunteer, volunteer group, fundraising, support group, charity, culture, community group, individual achievement, group achievement, local hero, inspiration and special recognition.

Nominees should either work, live, volunteer or be in education or training within the Crawley Borough. Organisations or individuals based outside the area who either work with or provide a service to Crawley residents may also be included.

Shortlisted nominees along with family, friends, supporters and those who nominated them will be invited to attend the awards presentation Evening at The Hawth in mid-March. The event is by invitation only and tickets are free of charge. As well as the awards presentations, there will be three performances with different groups being given the opportunity to perform on the theatre stage at the Hawth.

Crawley Borough Council would like to thank all the event sponsors for their support. Headline Sponsor London Gatwick Airport, Arora Group, Blakedown Landscapes, CITB, County Mall, Everyone Active K2 Crawley, Metrobus and Optime Group.

Optime Group is delighted to be sponsoring the Culture category at this year’s Crawley Community Awards.

Having established its business in Crawley almost three years ago, we feel privileged to provide work for more than 800 staff in the local area. Through our work, we serve job seekers from an immensely diverse range of backgrounds, all representing different cultures but all with something very important in common. This being that all have chosen to live and work in Crawley and are proud to be contributors of the local community.

Recognising these contributions and how they shape our culture is extremely important so we’re thrilled to be part of this year’s Community Awards and wish all the nominees the very best of luck