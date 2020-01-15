Just two weeks left to make your nominations for Crawley Community Awards

There are now only two weeks left to get your nominations in for this year’s Crawley Community Awards.

The deadline is midnight on January 31. If you know someone who deserves recognition for their efforts, achievements or for the work their quietly do to make life easier for other people then please visit www.crawleycommunityawards.org and make a nomination.

It will only take a few minutes but if shortlisted, your nominee (and you) and their friends and family could be invited to the awards presentation evening at the Hawth in March to be part of a wonderful celebration.

The awards recognise and reward people who live, work, volunteer or study in the Crawley District who give up their time, talents and skills to help and support others in their community and those who have trained, worked and put all their efforts into making real achievements.

Over the past four years, while more than 1,200 nominations have been received, there could only be 70 winners. In our fifth year we are actively encouraging those who have nominated before but been unsuccessful to try again.

Judges have had to make some very difficult decisions in all previous years and so many truly wonderful nominations could not make the final cut. They are particularly keen to be able to consider those nominees again for the 2020 event. For full information please visit www.crawleycommunityawards.org

The awards working together with Crawley Borough Council, The Hawth and the Crawley Observer help reward our community heroes, high achievers and good sports. There is a wealth of sporting talent in Crawley with many sporting groups and individuals using our excellent facilities for training. K2 Crawley, which is operated by Everyone Active on behalf of Crawley Borough Council, is very proud to serve its community.

We have no doubt that many of the residents and businesses involved with the awards will in fact be patrons and we love nothing more than seeing you benefit from our fabulous facilities. K2 Crawley offers a wide range of activities for the whole family to enjoy, from our award winning swimming lessons to our fantastic 125 station state of the art gym, we really do offer activities for all no matter what your age or ability.

We also continue to host a number of high profile national and international events that showcase our amazing facility and bring visitors in large numbers not only to K2 Crawley but into the wider Crawley community. We would like to congratulate all those who have been nominated for an award and look forward to welcoming you all to K2 Crawley very soon.