Ladies take on 200 mile trail to support Sussex hospices

Friends of Sussex Hospices developed the route, which is the longest footpath in Sussex. It is made up of 26 mapped walks around the county and is a fantastic way to fundraise for our hospices.

Irene is from Polegate and Valerie is from Waldron.

Valerie said: “We’re not real hikers but both enjoy a walk so thought it might be something that we could tackle and raise some money for a very worthwhile cause.

Sussex Hospice Trail Irene and Valerie SUS-210206-100242001

“I must say that completing these walks has quite simply been an experience neither of us will forget. From the Downs, valleys and coastal paths of East Sussex to the towering forests, magnificent estates and panoramic views of West Sussex we have experienced the power of nature and walked through history, discovering so much about our beautiful County that we never knew”.

Kathy Gore OBE, who walked the entire route last July, said; “It’s wonderful to add Valerie and Irene to our Completers Group. There are now fifteen of us (and one dog) who have had the pleasure of walking the whole Trail.”

Christine Field, Chair of Friends of Sussex Hospices, said: “The Trail is the only permanent hospice to hospice trail in the UK. Walkers can see some of the beautiful scenery Sussex has to offer, whilst raising awareness of the vital role of the hospice movement. So far walkers have raised over £80,000 for our hospices.”

Sue Korman, who devised the project, said: There is something for everyone with walks varying from 3 to 11 miles, all freely available on AllTrails.”

If you would like to contribute to Valerie and Irene’s fundraising page, it can be found at www.justgiving.com/team/Valerie-and-Irene

More information at www.friendsofsussexhospices.org.uk/sussex-hospices-trail, Instagram @sussexhospicestrail, Facebook @sussexhospicestrail. Twitter @hospicestrail.