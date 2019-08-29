Landlords say farewell as Horsham pub shuts

A Horsham pub has closed for what owners say are ‘essential works.’

The Star Inn in Crawley Road, Roffey, shut last night.

Meanwhile, landlords took to social media to say a fond farewell to customers.

They posted on the pub’s Facebook page: “As we call time on our tenure at The Star, we would like to thank all of our customers, staff and suppliers, past and present for their support over the last 10 years.”

They added: ”We will continue to frequent pubs in the local area so will undoubtedly see many of you soon!

“All the best, Phil, Sharon and Roxie.”

Customers were quick to respond, thanking them for ‘great times’ and running ‘a great pub.’

Pub owners Enterprise Inns say that the pub closure is temporary.

A spokesman for Ei Publican Partnerships said: “We can confirm that the Star Inn, Roffey, will likely close for a short period for some essential compliance works.

“We would like to reassure customers that we are committed to ensuring that this site remains an attractive and thriving pub at the heart of the local community.”