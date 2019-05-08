Leading soprano to perform in Haywards Heath concert

Award-winning soprano Erin Alexander will be performing a new piece of operatic theatre at a charity concert in Haywards Heath on Saturday.

Accompanied by Thomas Duchan, Erin will be performing ‘On a High Note’ - a one woman performance on the life of the great soprano Graziella Sciutti - which Erin wrote herself.

Erin will be touring around the UK and this will be her debut performance in Sussex.

The concert is being staged by It’s Magic Events and will be held at The Methodist Church, Pinewood Gate, 28 Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath, on Saturday May 11 at 6.30pm.

Tickets are on sale from: www.itsmagic.org.uk and are also available at Broadbridges in Haywards Heath. Adult tickets cost £15 and Concession £12.