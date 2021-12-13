Lifecentre has been supporting survivors of unwanted sexual experience for 20 years.

Its team of qualified counsellors and trained volunteers provide support and therapy for people who have had an unwanted sexual experience, helping its clients of all ages and genders to unlock the past, survive the present and reclaim their futures.

Rape and sexual abuse affect approximately one in four women and one in six men. It can be difficult to talk about rape or sexual abuse and to know where to turn to for help.

Kathryn Slatter, CEO Lifecentre

Lifecentre is there to listen, and the aim of its therapists is to provide a safe space where people can process what they have experienced and move on with their journey to wholeness.

The charity recently held an event to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Kathryn Slatter, chief executive officer of Lifecentre, says: “We are incredibly grateful that Lifecentre held such a fantastic event to help us celebrate the 20-year journey of supporting our clients.

“This moment inspires us to look forward the next 20 years, knowing that the unmet need for support of survivors of unwanted sexual experiences is greater than ever.

“We want people in this situation to know where to find us when they need us, and events like this celebration are part of helping to raise the awareness that we are here for them.”

Lifecentre has bases in Chichester, Worthing and Crawley and providing this service relies totally on funding and donations. Thanks to the generosity of its supporters it has been able to support more than 4,000 clients with counselling and receive 50,000 calls to the helpline in its twenty years of operation.

The anniversary evening included the Lifecentre team of staff, counsellors and volunteers who attended alongside trustees and guests from other West Sussex charities, agencies and services in the sector. Also joining the event were representatives from West Sussex County Council, District Council and the police, plus funders and experts in health education.

The High Sheriff of Sussex, Neil Hart, opened the evening and guests also heard from the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne, as well as the founding leader of Lifecentre, chair trustee and CEO.