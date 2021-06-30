Light aircraft crashes near Goodwood airfield

Sussex Police said: “We are currently assisting fire and ambulance services after a light aircraft crashed just north of Goodwood Airfield this afternoon.

“The Air Accident Investigation Branch have been informed.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we have no further information at present.”

An air ambulance has also been called to the scene.

West Sussex Fire said its crews from Chichester and the Technical Rescue Unit were sent to the incident this afternoon.

A spokesman urged people to ‘avoid the area for the time being to allow emergency service staff to work safely’.

West Sussex Highways said New Road, Westhampnett, was closed shortly before 6pm following a request from the police.

“Air crash near to Goodwood airfield, reason for road closures,” said West Sussex Highways.

“Apologies for any delays.”

