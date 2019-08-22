Lingfield College praise students for top set GCSE results

Students, parents and staff are once again celebrating a very strong set of GCSE results.

62 per cent of all results were awarded at the highest grades of 9-7 (A*-A) and 98% were 9-4 (A*-C).

Headmaster, Richard Bool said: “I would personally like to thank and congratulate all the students and staff at Lingfield for their hard work over the past five years, culminating in today’s excellent results.

“We have seen some amazing individual grades as well as some exceptional performances from subject areas.”

The results in the core subjects were incredibly strong. English, the Sciences and Maths all had a 100 per cent pass rate (9-4). These subject areas were also highly represented amongst the top grades Lingfield received.

The English Department (language and literature) had a very impressive result with 80 per cent of students achieving grades 9-7. 71 per cent of students studying the three sciences achieved the top grades (9-7) and maths saw 62 per cent attaining the highest grade (9-7).

The results in other subject areas were very encouraging. For example, the music department continued their previous success with 100 per cent (9-6), religious studies 93 per cent (9-6), history 90 per cent (9-6) and Spanish 84 per cent (9-6).

Mr Bool added; “I attribute the success to the high level of self-motivation of the students and the dedicated attitude to learning within the school. These outcomes provide them all with a wonderful foundation for further study.”

Head of Year 11, Sue Jenn said: “Though headline results are pleasing, I’d like to congratulate all the individual results our students have achieved. They’ve all worked very hard and often combined many co-curricular activities as part of their school experience.

“The shool prides itself on superb pastoral care where students combine their studies with rich and rewarding opportunities outside the classroom.”