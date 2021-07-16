London to Brighton Electric Vehicle Rally postponed: Inaugural event moved due to the rise in city’s Covid cases

The Ardingly Ifield Solar car

Today (Friday July 16) organisers called off this weekend’s event and have moved it to September 18.

A statement read: “Following our announcement last night, we are very disappointed to have to confirm that The Big Lemon London to Brighton Electric Vehicle Rally, proudly sponsored by EDF, cannot go ahead this Sunday as planned due to the large increase in Covid cases in Brighton & Hove. Specifically, the Cabinet Office guidance says people should “minimise travel in and out of affected areas” and identifies Brighton & Hove as an affected area.

“Following discussions with stakeholders throughout yesterday afternoon, evening, and this morning, we feel we have no option but to postpone the event and have confirmed Saturday 18th September 2021 as the new date.

“Obviously, we are devastated, and we know how disappointed everyone will be with this news, but the safety of our staff, participants and the public is our highest priority.

“A huge amount of work has gone into the preparations for Sunday, not just from us but from all our stakeholders and participants, and we are very sorry that we are having to take this action. We are however very much looking forward to welcoming you to an even better event on the 18th of September!”

The event was due to feature 60-electric vehicles, including Brighton-based bus and coach operator Big Lemon’s new electric vehicle and Ardingly Ifield Solar, a student-led solar car team.