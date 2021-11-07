London to Brighton Veteran Car Run: vintage cars pass through Crawley - in pictures

Vintage cars were spotted passing through the Crawley area on their way to Brighton.

Participants set off from London’s Hyde Park just after 7am.

The event marks the 125th anniversary of a very special milestone in motoring history.

On November 14, 1896, the historic Emancipation Run took place between London to Brighton to celebrate the passing of the Locomotives on Highway Act which increased the speed limit from 4mph to 14mph.

The new government legislation was a defining moment in British transport history, effectively ending centuries of horse drawn transport and giving motorists the freedom of the road.

More than 320 vintage cars left Hyde Park in London at sunrise this morning to make the 60-mile journey from London to Brighton.

The oldest car was a single-cylinder 1894 Benz.

Further information on all the participants entering this year’s 125th anniversary event, as well as full route and other details, are available on the official website: www.veterancarrun.com.

1. London to Brighton Car Run. Picture by Mark Dunford SUS-210711-114249001 Photo Sales

2. London to Brighton Car Run. Picture by Mark Dunford SUS-210711-114309001 Photo Sales

3. London to Brighton Car Run. Picture by Mark Dunford SUS-210711-114319001 Photo Sales

4. London to Brighton Car Run. Picture by Mark Dunford SUS-210711-114029001 Photo Sales